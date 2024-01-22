Listen Technologies Partners with New Distributor in Denmark
We are delighted to welcome Tonax as a Listen Technologies distributor.”BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 25 years, has partnered with Tonax, a Danish hearing technology equipment distributor, to sell Listen Technologies products and solutions throughout Denmark. Tonax will help Listen Technologies increase its presence broadly in the Danish market.
Tonax specializes in sound, hearing, and acoustics technology and has been helping children and adults with hearing and assistive listening needs since 2000. Tonax is a hearing technology equipment supplier to the Danish Ministry of Education and many Danish municipalities. The company also collaborates with audio integrators to support the needs of their customers.
Tonax will sell Listen Technologies’ ListenIR, ListenTALK, and Listen EVERYWHERE solutions. It will sell Listen Technologies’ next-generation audio over Wi-Fi solution ListenWIFI when it ships later this quarter.
“We are delighted to welcome Tonax as a Listen Technologies distributor,” said Kim Franklin, vice president of global marketing, Listen Technologies. “As we expand our presence in Denmark, we are proud to partner with an organization that shares Listen Technologies’ passion for helping people hear and that has the experience and technical expertise to meet the unique assistive listening and communication needs of customers in market.”
Currently, Listen Technologies’ ListenTALK solution helps hearing-impaired students at Frijsenborg Boarding School, a secondary boarding school in Denmark, clearly hear everything that is being communicated in the classroom and engage in discussion with teachers and peers.
“We are excited to be a distributor of Listen Technologies products in Denmark. Listen Technologies is an important player in assistive listening and a leader when it comes to innovative technologies that will improve communications. With Listen solutions in our product portfolio, we have a strong offering to meet the unique assistive listening, intercom and tour guide needs of our customers,” said Malene Gram, CEO, Tonax.
About Tonax
At Tonax, we have a vision that people with hearing loss are included on an equal footing with those with normal hearing in all life situations. That is why we are passionate about creating good access to life's many sounds - not just for the hearing impaired, but for everyone. It is not only the hearing impaired who experience sound problems. Most people know how noise and poor acoustics affect their well-being and ability to concentrate. That is why we are passionate about creating good sound and listening environments!
About Listen Technologies
Listen Technologies enriches lives by providing assistive listening and communication solutions so everyone can hear clearly and share the same great experience. Listen's innovative products serve those with hearing loss and enable inclusive experiences for all guests. Listen solutions are used in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courts, tours, and manufacturing plants. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies delivers a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com.
