Sharing Happiness: Crumbl's Cinnamon Squares Make a Sweet Entrance
Mouthwatering, Fluffy, and Perfect for SharingLINDON, UT, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINDON, UT – Crumbl®, renowned for its gourmet cookies, is breaking ground with the launch of an enticing new limited-time offering: Cinnamon Squares. This marks the first foray into other baked goods for the popular dessert chain, signaling a bold step towards diversifying its gourmet offerings beyond cookies.
What sets Crumbl’s Cinnamon Squares apart is not just their mouthwatering flavor, but their unique cake base, distinguishing them from Crumbl's signature gourmet cookies. Crafted with precision, each Cinnamon Square is a fluffy masterpiece marbled with brown sugar cinnamon butter, and crowned with a light vanilla cream cheese frosting.
Cinnamon squares come packaged with individuals tins. They can be purchased on their own, or added to a regular box of Crumbl cookies. The squares are available for this week only, along with the other rotating cookie flavors.
Don't miss out on the chance to share the joy of Cinnamon Squares with loved ones and be a part of Crumbl's culinary evolution. Orders may be placed on the Crumbl app, online, or at a local Crumbl store.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
Crumbl
press@crumbl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok