(Subscription required) The court’s opinion in Estrada v. Royalty Carpet Mills addresses a split between the Second and Fourth appellate districts over the power judges have to “manage” representative PAGA cases that may involve hundreds of workers alleging different Labor Code violations.
You just read:
California Supreme Court Shields PAGA Claims From 'Manageability' Dismissals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.