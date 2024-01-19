Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,835 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court Shields PAGA Claims From 'Manageability' Dismissals

(Subscription required) The court’s opinion in Estrada v. Royalty Carpet Mills addresses a split between the Second and Fourth appellate districts over the power judges have to “manage” representative PAGA cases that may involve hundreds of workers alleging different Labor Code violations.

You just read:

California Supreme Court Shields PAGA Claims From 'Manageability' Dismissals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more