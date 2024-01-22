M&A Deal #81 by Berg Consulting Group

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leader in Mergers & Acquisitions in the Background Screening Industry, is proud to announce the sale of Rental Services, Inc. (RSI), a tenant screening company based out of Colorado.

The owner of the acquiring company said, “I wanted to thank Evan at Berg for finding us another tenant screening company to acquire. Evan has worked with us long enough to know exactly what we are looking for in a company to purchase. We are very interested in additional growth through acquisition and are always open to conversations with sellers.”

As the #1 intermediary in the Screening Industry in both numbers of deals and total value, this marks Berg Consulting Group’s 81st successful M&A transaction.

We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience, first as an owner of an Employment Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strength is helping Screening companies optimize their financial goals (both growth and cost reduction) and we have become the go-to specialist regarding Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening, Tenant Screening, and Drug Screening companies and their providers.

If you are interested in learning more about either selling or buying a business in our industry or about any of our services, please reach out to the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718 and he can answer any and all of your questions.

