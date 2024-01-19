Italian-style charcuterie meats linked to Salmonella infections in Washington

For immediate release: January 19, 2024 (24-010)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – As part of an ongoing outbreak investigation that includes 47 Salmonella cases in 22 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to stop eating the following charcuterie meats products and throw them out or return them to the store:

Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta sold by Costco. This product contains black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto and is sold as a two-pack.

Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club. The product contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa. There are no Sam’s Club store locations in Washington state.

Five Washington residents were reported ill with Salmonella infections (salmonellosis) associated with this outbreak in December 2023. Four had eaten Fratelli Beretta Antipasto purchased at Costco before they got sick. None were hospitalized.

Many people with Salmonella infections don’t see a health care provider or get tested, so it’s likely that more than five people in Washington have been sickened by this outbreak. People who ate either of these products, become sick, and are concerned about their health should consult their health care provider.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and sometimes vomiting. Symptoms usually begin 1 to 3 days after exposure and last 4 to 7 days. Most people recover on their own without antibiotic treatment.

Approximately 700 to 1000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Washington. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the DOH’s Salmonellosis (Salmonella) website.

DOH is working with the CDC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Costco to investigate this outbreak. For more information, visit the DOH foodborne outbreak page.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###