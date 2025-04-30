Shellfish harvest areas see water quality gains, yet new restrictions hit four locations

OLYMPIA – Marine water quality is improving across most of Washington's commercial shellfish harvesting areas, although some locations will require additional restrictions.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) recently completed its annual evaluation of the state’s 115 commercial shellfish harvesting areas. Thirteen areas are showing some water quality impacts due to increased fecal coliform bacteria levels and may face harvest restrictions if conditions continue to decline. This is an improvement from 15 areas in 2024, 14 in 2023, and 17 in 2022.

The DOH shellfish programs continually evaluate conditions around shellfish harvesting areas and complete a thorough evaluation of all areas each year. DOH analyzes water sample data and assesses potential sources of pollution.

"Shellfish harvesting areas are more than just a resource, they're a reflection of the health of Washington's marine waters," said Scott Berbells, Manager of the Shellfish Growing Area Section, DOH. “These areas provide a comprehensive, science-based snapshot of water quality across the region. Protecting and maintaining these areas is essential for preserving the integrity of our marine ecosystems and the long-term sustainability of shellfish resources."

Shellfish harvest areas currently meeting water quality standards, but threatened with harvest restrictions due to rising fecal pollution levels include:

Clallam County – Makah Bay

Grays Harbor County – Pacific Coast

Jefferson County – Quilcene Bay

Kitsap County – Dyes Inlet and Liberty Bay

Mason County – Hood Canal 6 (Hoodsport), Oakland Bay, and Stretch Island

Pacific County – Bay Center

Snohomish County –Skagit Bay South

Thurston County – Eld Inlet and Henderson Inlet

Whatcom County – Portage Bay

The threatened status in the 13 areas does not make the shellfish less safe to eat.

Additionally, four areas are experiencing impacts from wastewater treatment plants, marinas, and other discharges and will require harvest restrictions and additional management. Impacted areas include:

Bainbridge Island (eastern shoreline)

Hood Canal north of Seabeck

Grays Harbor near Westport and Ocean Shores

DOH will collaborate with county partners, state agencies, shellfish growers, and Tribal governments to identify and address sources of pollution and develop coordinated projects to improve water quality in threatened areas.

"Even small actions can have a big impact on protecting our water quality," said Berbells. "Everyone has a role to play – whether it’s maintaining septic systems, properly disposing of pet waste, using pump-out stations for boats and RVs, or managing farm animal waste responsibly."

Since 2011, DOH has invested more than $58 million from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Puget Sound Geographic Funds to support state, local, and Tribal governments’ pollution prevention programs. In 2023 and 2024 alone, DOH’s Shellfish Strategic Initiative awarded more than $11.2 million to projects supporting on-site sewage programs, local nonpoint pollution identification and correction programs, livestock manure management strategies, and wastewater treatment plant improvements.

DOH is responsible for the safety of commercially harvested shellfish in Washington and uses national standards to classify all commercial harvest areas. Recreational harvesters can get up-to-date harvest information on the Shellfish Safety Map.