Department of Health issues initial order with license suspension of in-home services facility

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health (DOH) issued an initial order suspending the license of Integrity Care and Staffing Inc. (IHS.FS.61014907).

The initial statement of charges issued in July 2024 alleged that Integrity Care and Staffing Inc., located at 510 Grass Lake St. NW, Olympia, WA 98502, failed to cooperate with a complaint investigation regarding concerns that the facility had not been providing patient care services for which payments were being made to a Puyallup Tribe client since November of 2023. Integrity Care and Staffing Inc. denied access to DOH investigators over the course of multiple attempts and several months. Integrity Care requested a hearing to contest the charges, and a Health Law Judge entered an initial order suspending Integrity Care’s license for a period of five years amongst other stipulations.

Integrity Care has 20 days to appeal the initial order. Integrity Care cannot provide patient care services within the state of Washington as a result of the ruling. The public will continue to be updated should further developments occur in the future.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700.

Anyone who believes a health care facility is in violation of licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

