Department of Health issues enforcement action and updates on licenses of health care facilities

Chelan County

The Department of Health has withdrawn a notice of intent (NOI) to modify the license of American Behavioral Health Systems - Parkside (ABHS) (BHA.FS.60892613) located at 1230 Monitor St., Wenatchee, WA 98801-3534. In February 2024, DOH issued the initial NOI to modify the amount of Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization (SWMS) beds licensed at this branch facility due to a 2022 agreed order entered into by ABHS and DOH that required removal of the SWMS beds at the license holder’s other location. The issues brought forth in the initiating documents are no longer present hence the withdrawal of the notice by DOH.

Island County

The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of WhidbeyHealth Medical Center (HAC.FS.00000156) pending further legal action.

The notice alleges that WhidbeyHealth Medical Center, located at 101 N. Main St., Coupeville, WA, 98239-3413, failed to correct deficiencies previously cited during an investigation regarding patient safety concerns. The hospital was issued a civil fine under WAC 246-320-013 in the amount of $22,400 for repeat deficiencies found during re-visits related to numerous WAC rule violations including monitoring of restrained/secluded patients; performing elopement risk and suicide assessments; policies and procedures for emergency department standards of care; complete and timely comprehensive assessments of patients; pain management assessments and reassessments of patients; and implementation and monitoring of action plans for previously cited deficiencies. WhidbeyHealth has requested a hearing through the adjudication process to appeal the fines issued. The public will continue to be updated.