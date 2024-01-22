Ahipoki to Host Grand Opening Event in Sylmar, California with 50% off Poke Bowls on January 31
We're thrilled to bring our passion for poke to the Sylmar community. We believe in serving delicious food that brings people together, and we look forward to meeting more neighbors.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki is celebrating another grand opening, this time in Sylmar, California on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with 50% off poke bowls in the restaurant.
Patrons will also have an opportunity to enter a raffle in the restaurant, starting on January 16 through January 31, 2024, for one of ten $25 Ahipoki gift cards and Ahipoki insulated water bottles. Every customer who purchases a bowl that day will receive a coupon valid for a future purchase. Details will be available in the restaurant.
First taking the poke scene by storm in late 2015, fans have come to know Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick-serve poke bowls. Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi-grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad, and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad, or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon, and other selections are also available.
As one of the top poke restaurants in the country, Ahipoki has a second location opening in Rialto, California in mid-February, in addition to Surprise, Arizona opening in late 2024.
Fans can stay up-to-date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurants locations, visit https://www.ahipokibowl.com/locations/
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.
