Haverhill Heating Fire Prompts Cold Snap Safety Reminder 

STOW — After a space heater fire this morning in Haverhill and with bitter cold temperatures in the weekend forecast, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine and Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien are reminding residents to “Keep Warm, Keep Safe” and avoid fire and carbon monoxide (CO) hazards while heating their homes.

“Just after 8:30 this morning, the Haverhill Fire Department responded to a two-family home for a fire that started with combustible items too close to a space heater,” Chief O’Brien said. “Fortunately, working smoke alarms alerted residents to the danger – including one who was asleep – and everyone escaped safely. But we want everyone to remember that space heaters need space. Please practice fire safety when heating your home.”

“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires and the main source of carbon monoxide at home,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “Working smoke and CO alarms are your first line of defense against these hazards. With furnaces, fireplaces, and space heaters working overtime this weekend, be sure they’re installed on every floor of your home and test them to be sure you and your family are protected. Everyone in the home should know what to do when the alarm sounds: get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

Space Heaters Need Space!

Like this morning’s fire in Haverhill, many space heater fires start with clothes, bedding, and other combustible items too close to the heater. Keep electric space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, Chief O’Brien said. Plug them directly into a wall socket, not an extension cord or a power strip, and remember that they’re intended for temporary use. Always turn a space heater off when you leave the room or go to sleep.

When purchasing a space heater, select one that’s been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek (ETL). Newer space heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch that turns the device off if it tips over. Portable propane and kerosene space heaters are illegal for sale in Massachusetts and should not be used, said State Fire Marshal Davine: the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning that they pose is too great.

Fireplaces, Wood Stoves, and Pellet Stoves

Solid fuel heating appliances such as fireplaces and wood stoves have accounted for a rising share of home heating fires in recent years. Open the dampener before lighting a fire; use only dry, seasoned wood; don’t use flammable liquids to start the fire; and keep a three-foot “circle of safety” around the fireplace or stove free of anything that can burn. Shovel ashes from the stove or fireplace into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place it outside on the ground away from the building – never in the trash. Most chimney fires occur because of a build-up of creosote, a tarry byproduct of burning wood: fire officials recommend having your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year.

Natural Gas and Oil Heat

If you have a furnace, water heater, or oil burner with a pilot light, keep the three-foot “circle of safety” clear of anything that could catch fire. Keep aerosol cans, painting supplies, and other flammable materials well away from them, and never store gasoline in the home: the vapors are highly flammable and can be ignited by a distant pilot light. Natural gas and oil heating systems should be checked annually by a professional, as well. If you smell natural gas, don’t use any electrical switches or devices: get everyone outside and call 9-1-1 right away.

Create and Practice a Home Escape Plan

Everyone should have a home escape plan that includes two ways out of every room, and everyone should be able to open the doors and windows along the way. Keep furniture and clutter away from doorways, stairways, and windows so you can escape safely and firefighters can enter in an emergency. Remember that children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need extra assistance.

Heating Assistance

Residents struggling to pay for heating bills or maintenance may be eligible for assistance through the Massachusetts home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). No matter what type of heating equipment you use, LIHEAP may be able to help you pay your winter heating bills or maintain your heating system so it runs more safely and efficiently. All Massachusetts residents are encouraged to explore eligibility for this free program and apply for assistance.

More Home Heating Safety Tips

The Department of Fire Services offers a wealth of home heating safety information, including the Keep Warm, Keep Safe tool kit for local fire departments, caregivers, and service providers, at www.mass.gov/keepwarmkeepsafe. Medical professionals, social workers, and other care providers can order a full-color Keep Warm, Keep Safe brochure with heating fire safety tips in English and Spanish from the Massachusetts Health Promotion Clearinghouse at https://massclearinghouse.ehs.state.ma.us/PROG-FIR/FR4504.html.

###