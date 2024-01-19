Committee Passes Bill Recognizing Lunar New Year

In a win for inclusivity, the House Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations passed House Bill 2209 recognizing Lunar New Year as a holiday. Rep. My-Linh Thai’s (D-Bellevue) legislation celebrates the vibrant Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities and their valuable contributions to Washington.

Thai, a Vietnamese refugee herself, emphasized the bill’s symbolic importance: “It acknowledges our legacy of enriching cultures, economic development, advocacy for social justice, and innovation and creativity.

Lunar New Year, observed by billions globally, signifies new beginnings and family gatherings. Recognizing it underscores the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities’ strength and fosters a more inclusive Washington.

“As we step into the Year of the Dragon,” said Rep. Thai, “let’s embrace shared understanding and build genuine connection.”

This legislation builds on previous resolutions celebrating Lunar New Year and demonstrates Washington’s commitment to multiculturalism and belonging.

It now heads to the House Rules committee where it awaits being pulled for a vote on the House floor.