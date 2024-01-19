Governor Abbott To Lead Economic Development Mission To India

TEXAS, January 19 - January 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced he will lead an economic development mission to India organized by the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and the Texas Economic Development Corporation. The Texas delegation will depart today, January 19, 2024, and will return on January 28, 2024. During the trip, the delegation will meet with company executives, business leaders, and government officials to promote Texas’ mighty economy; encourage continued trade, job creation, and capital investment by Indian companies in Texas; and deepen the already-strong partnership between India and Texas. This will be Governor Abbott’s second trip to India.

“As the eighth-largest economy in the world and home to a highly skilled and growing workforce, Texas offers endless opportunities for business expansion and investment from our global partners,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is America’s—and the world’s—premier economic destination because of our dedication to cultivating a business-friendly environment where companies have the freedom and resources they need to thrive. There is great potential for us to expand critical industry and trade partnerships with India. I look forward to leading this economic development mission as we share the story and spirit of Texas' longtime economic success and ingenuity with the people of India.”

The Governor will be joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Vice Chair and President of Nextt Arun Agarwal, and Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson. The Texas delegation also includes business and economic development leaders from across the state, representing more than 16 companies, communities, and economic development organizations:

City of Dallas Economic Development Corporation Vice President Linda McMahon

City of Dallas Office of Economic Development Assistant Director Heather Lepeska

COSTEP Chief Executive Officer Adam Gonzalez

Dallas Regional Chamber Senior Vice President of Economic Development Mike Rosa

Frisco Economic Development Corporation Director of Economic Development Harry Whalen

greater:SATX Chief Economic Development Officer Sarah Carabias Rush

Greenlight Founder and CEO Manoj Kutty

GS Dallas Group Co-Founder and Chairman Sanjeev Khana

Houston Airport System Executive Director Mario Diaz

Houston Airport System Director of International Relations Zeljka Momirovic

Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia

Infosys Americas Executive Vice President and Head Rajesh Varrier

Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Vice President of International Affairs Joe Chapa

Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Diana Velasquez

Opportunity Austin CEO Edward Latson

Opportunity Austin Vice President of Global Investment & Innovation Corey Rose

Select Dedicated Solutions CEO Ruben Garibay

Tata Consultancy Services Head of Government Relations Neil Bjorkman

Vistra Energy Senior Director of Community Affairs Brad Watson

India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Texas. According to Indian industry estimates, Texas is the most popular destination for Indian FDI capital investment and jobs created in the U.S. In the last decade, companies from India have invested $1.4 billion in capital investment through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. In 2022, Texas’ total trade with India totaled $20.4 billion, making India the state’s 11th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to India totaled $13.3 billion. Texas exports account for 28 percent of all U.S. exports to India.

The trip will be sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build the Texas of tomorrow.