Friday, January 19

Prisoners would get to vote under bill backed by formerly incarcerated WA lawmaker

An estimated 4.6 million people in the United States cannot vote due to a felony conviction. Washington has already taken steps to change that, having restored voting rights to incarcerated people convicted of felonies immediately upon release in 2022. But Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Kitsap, said that’s not enough. The next step, she believes, should be allowing all Washington prisoners to vote. House Bill 2030 would effectively allow anyone incarcerated in a state prison to vote or sit on a jury. It only bans prisoners from voting who are convicted of a crime punishable by death. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (WA House Democrats)

Protesters urge WA lawmakers to end child marriage

People dressed in bridal gowns and veils gathered inside the Capitol on Thursday, not to get married, but to protest against child marriage in Washington state. Almost 20 protesters were seen with chained arms and taped mouths, calling on the Senate to pass House Bill 1455, which would set a minimum marriage age of 18. On Jan. 8, the first day of the legislative session, the House unanimously passed HB 1455, and now awaits action in the Senate. There have been previous attempts to end child marriage, but this measure was first introduced last year by Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, when it passed the House, but eventually stalled in the Senate. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Advocates want to know why lawmakers won’t consider bill that unlocks money to train judges in DV cases

There is a bill introduced in the state legislature that wants to unlock federal money for our state to train family court judges in domestic violence cases. The money is already earmarked for states as long as they adopt what’s known as Kayden’s Law. But so far in Olympia there is no momentum on the bill that many would agree is a good idea.SB 5879 was referred to the Law and Justice committee during the start of the legislative session. But there has been no movement or word on a hearing since then. Continue reading at Fox 13.

Axios

Why WSP took so long to shut down freeway-blocking protest

Biden forgives another $5 billion in student loans for 74K borrowers

Everett Herald

Edmonds senator wants LGBTQ+ history taught in public schools (Liias, Pedersen)

In Everett wetlands, hunters and birdwatchers navigate a shared space

High Country News

Washington’s solar permitting leaves tribal resources vulnerable to corporations

News Tribune

No joke zone: Washington has no sense of humor when it comes to electronic signs

Opinion: Tacoma leaders have a golden opportunity: Retire the Aroma. Ban animal rendering

New York Times

Biden Cancels Another $5 Billion in Student Loan Debt

As Climate Shocks Worsen, U.S. Disaster Agency Tries a New Approach to Aid

Peninsula Daily News

Sliding enrollment, special ed expenses hitting Port Angeles School District hard

Puget Sound Business Journal

CEOs’ economic optimism not expected to translate to worker pay raises

Seattle Medium

Washington State Wants To Block The Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Nobles Bill Would Establish Collective Bargaining Rights For Student Employees (Nobles)

Nobles Named Chair Of Senate Higher Education, Workforce Development Committee (Nobles)

Nobles Bill Would Align Eligibility Time Frames Across State, Federal Financial Aid Programs (Nobles)

Seattle Times

A formula that pays off to keep WA’s youth housed

Protesters urge WA lawmakers to end child marriage (Stonier)

WA bill seeks to encourage building affordable housing on DNR lands

How Seattle’s new minimum wage impacts restaurants, workers and diners

WA Rep. Newhouse fights to withhold congressional support for breaching Lower Snake River dams

Editorial: Bill requiring fentanyl education in WA schools deserves bipartisan support (Leavitt)

Opinion: Ensure equal funding for WA’s charter public schools

The Skanner

The 3 Officers Cleared in Manuel Ellis’ Death Will Each Receive $500,000 to Leave Tacoma Police

Spokesman Review

Facility treating high number of drug-exposed infants gains study, seeks Medicaid funds

‘It’s impossible’: 6 months after devastating fires, Medical Lake officials ask Washington government for more aid

Washington state has more than $1.1 billion in settlements with opioid manufactures and distributors. Here’s how some of that money is getting to Spokane

Washington Post

The hidden cost of unpaid caregiving is less money for retirement

FEMA’s updating its disaster aid program for the first time in 20 years. Here’s what that means.

WA State Standard

Prisoners would get to vote under bill backed by formerly incarcerated WA lawmaker (Simmons)

Wenatchee World

Annual Point in Time County of homeless population next week

Yakima Herald-Republic

More college financial aid workshops planned in Yakima Valley

Lack of funding and environmental review slow down East-West Corridor in Yakima

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Preview of Billy Frank, Jr. statue on display at state Capitol (Lekanoff)

Washington lawmakers look to toughen up penalties for property crime

Sound Transit light rail repairs have people speeding up just to slow down

5 people died due to hypothermia during extreme cold temps in Seattle area

Police agencies step up patrols after 11 shootings reported on King County freeways

City moves to create liaison to increase transparency around Tacoma Police Department

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Freezing weather proves deadly in King County after recent cold snap

More winter weather raises concerns for PSE power crews, customers

Frigid weather knocks out power to thousands from Monroe to North Bend

WSP investigating 11 freeway shootings in King County in last 3 weeks alone

‘Pass travel is going to be very tricky’: Ice, rainy weather continues to slam Western Washington

‘Why was that plane in the air?’: More passengers suing Alaska, Boeing over midair door plug blowout

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Improvements underway at ‘inhumane’ Tukwila refugee camp

Proposed Senate bill to mandate DUI convicts to financially support bereaved children (Lovick)

Seattle doctors claim withholding gender procedures from transgender children is ‘abuse’

KNKX Public Radio

WA Dept. of Health sues over lack of inspections at ICE facility

Design unveiled for Billy Frank Jr. statue that will be displayed at U.S. Capitol

KUOW Public Radio

Former King County sheriff sees ‘a new era of policing’

Washington schools chief encourages educators to embrace AI and use it in class

From ‘unreasonable scrutiny’ to hope: Why Seattle’s police union president is optimistic

KXLY (ABC)

Local organization helping to keep the homeless inside this winter

Washington lawmakers push for year-round Pacific Standard Time

NW Public Radio

WSU student workers reach tentative deal after one day of picketing, strike

Bones and pipes are breaking across the Northwest with the cold, and now the warm up



Q13 TV (FOX)

Advocates want to know why lawmakers won’t consider bill that unlocks money to train judges in DV cases (Dhingra, Taylor)

West Seattle Blog

FYI: Seattle Housing Authority changes how and when people can apply for rent-help vouchers