Friday, January 19

Prisoners would get to vote under bill backed by formerly incarcerated WA lawmaker
An estimated 4.6 million people in the United States cannot vote due to a felony conviction. Washington has already taken steps to change that, having restored voting rights to incarcerated people convicted of felonies immediately upon release in 2022. But Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Kitsap, said that’s not enough. The next step, she believes, should be allowing all Washington prisoners to vote. House Bill 2030 would effectively allow anyone incarcerated in a state prison to vote or sit on a jury. It only bans prisoners from voting who are convicted of a crime punishable by death. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (WA House Democrats)
Protesters urge WA lawmakers to end child marriage
People dressed in bridal gowns and veils gathered inside the Capitol on Thursday, not to get married, but to protest against child marriage in Washington state. Almost 20 protesters were seen with chained arms and taped mouths, calling on the Senate to pass House Bill 1455, which would set a minimum marriage age of 18. On Jan. 8, the first day of the legislative session, the House unanimously passed HB 1455, and now awaits action in the Senate. There have been previous attempts to end child marriage, but this measure was first introduced last year by Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, when it passed the House, but eventually stalled in the Senate. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)
Advocates want to know why lawmakers won’t consider bill that unlocks money to train judges in DV cases
There is a bill introduced in the state legislature that wants to unlock federal money for our state to train family court judges in domestic violence cases. The money is already earmarked for states as long as they adopt what’s known as Kayden’s Law. But so far in Olympia there is no momentum on the bill that many would agree is a good idea.SB 5879 was referred to the Law and Justice committee during the start of the legislative session. But there has been no movement or word on a hearing since then. Continue reading at Fox 13.
Axios
Why WSP took so long to shut down freeway-blocking protest
Biden forgives another $5 billion in student loans for 74K borrowers
Everett Herald
Edmonds senator wants LGBTQ+ history taught in public schools (Liias, Pedersen)
In Everett wetlands, hunters and birdwatchers navigate a shared space
High Country News
Washington’s solar permitting leaves tribal resources vulnerable to corporations
News Tribune
No joke zone: Washington has no sense of humor when it comes to electronic signs
Opinion: Tacoma leaders have a golden opportunity: Retire the Aroma. Ban animal rendering
New York Times
As Climate Shocks Worsen, U.S. Disaster Agency Tries a New Approach to Aid
Peninsula Daily News
Sliding enrollment, special ed expenses hitting Port Angeles School District hard
Puget Sound Business Journal
CEOs’ economic optimism not expected to translate to worker pay raises
Seattle Medium
Washington State Wants To Block The Kroger-Albertsons Merger
Nobles Bill Would Establish Collective Bargaining Rights For Student Employees (Nobles)
Nobles Named Chair Of Senate Higher Education, Workforce Development Committee (Nobles)
Nobles Bill Would Align Eligibility Time Frames Across State, Federal Financial Aid Programs (Nobles)
Seattle Times
A formula that pays off to keep WA’s youth housed
WA bill seeks to encourage building affordable housing on DNR lands
How Seattle’s new minimum wage impacts restaurants, workers and diners
WA Rep. Newhouse fights to withhold congressional support for breaching Lower Snake River dams
Editorial: Bill requiring fentanyl education in WA schools deserves bipartisan support (Leavitt)
Opinion: Ensure equal funding for WA’s charter public schools
The Skanner
The 3 Officers Cleared in Manuel Ellis’ Death Will Each Receive $500,000 to Leave Tacoma Police
Spokesman Review
Facility treating high number of drug-exposed infants gains study, seeks Medicaid funds
‘It’s impossible’: 6 months after devastating fires, Medical Lake officials ask Washington government for more aid
Washington state has more than $1.1 billion in settlements with opioid manufactures and distributors. Here’s how some of that money is getting to Spokane
Washington Post
The hidden cost of unpaid caregiving is less money for retirement
FEMA’s updating its disaster aid program for the first time in 20 years. Here’s what that means.
WA State Standard
Wenatchee World
Annual Point in Time County of homeless population next week
Yakima Herald-Republic
More college financial aid workshops planned in Yakima Valley
Lack of funding and environmental review slow down East-West Corridor in Yakima
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Preview of Billy Frank, Jr. statue on display at state Capitol (Lekanoff)
Washington lawmakers look to toughen up penalties for property crime
Sound Transit light rail repairs have people speeding up just to slow down
5 people died due to hypothermia during extreme cold temps in Seattle area
Police agencies step up patrols after 11 shootings reported on King County freeways
City moves to create liaison to increase transparency around Tacoma Police Department
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Freezing weather proves deadly in King County after recent cold snap
More winter weather raises concerns for PSE power crews, customers
Frigid weather knocks out power to thousands from Monroe to North Bend
WSP investigating 11 freeway shootings in King County in last 3 weeks alone
‘Pass travel is going to be very tricky’: Ice, rainy weather continues to slam Western Washington
‘Why was that plane in the air?’: More passengers suing Alaska, Boeing over midair door plug blowout
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Improvements underway at ‘inhumane’ Tukwila refugee camp
Proposed Senate bill to mandate DUI convicts to financially support bereaved children (Lovick)
Seattle doctors claim withholding gender procedures from transgender children is ‘abuse’
KNKX Public Radio
WA Dept. of Health sues over lack of inspections at ICE facility
Design unveiled for Billy Frank Jr. statue that will be displayed at U.S. Capitol
KUOW Public Radio
Former King County sheriff sees ‘a new era of policing’
Washington schools chief encourages educators to embrace AI and use it in class
From ‘unreasonable scrutiny’ to hope: Why Seattle’s police union president is optimistic
KXLY (ABC)
Local organization helping to keep the homeless inside this winter
Washington lawmakers push for year-round Pacific Standard Time
NW Public Radio
WSU student workers reach tentative deal after one day of picketing, strike
Bones and pipes are breaking across the Northwest with the cold, and now the warm up
Q13 TV (FOX)
Advocates want to know why lawmakers won’t consider bill that unlocks money to train judges in DV cases (Dhingra, Taylor)
West Seattle Blog
FYI: Seattle Housing Authority changes how and when people can apply for rent-help vouchers