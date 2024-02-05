VLink Inc. is a 2024 "Great Employers in CT"

Best Companies Group selects South Windsor-based company as one of the best in the state

Building a good work culture takes thoughtfulness! Thanks to all our employees who made it possible.”
— Sharad Patney, CEO VLink Inc

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a South Windsor, CT-based company that specializes in software solutions and IT staffing, has been named as one of the top companies to work for in CT in 2024 as "Great Employers in Connecticut" by Best Companies Group.

Companies participate in the employee survey-driven award to understand the internal workforce’s sentiments, address employee needs, and improve morale.
The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Connecticut.
All participating companies have to fill in an employee questionnaire that surveys satisfaction with company benefits, policies, and offerings. Winners will be featured in a special digital edition of 'Best Companies in CT' coming out in March 2024.

VLink CEO, Sharad Patney said that he is honored to have VLink recognized among the esteemed group of companies, he also thanked VLink employees for their hard work and dedication in helping the company to win the award- "Building a good work culture takes thoughtfulness! Thanks to all our employees who made it possible."

VLink employees cited the company for its work-life balance policies, flexibility, employee growth, and bonding activities.

This comes on the heels of the 2023 award for "Best Places to Work in CT" by the Hartford Business Journal. VLink is also "Great Places to Work" certified in India, where they have two global IT delivery centers.

Patney reinforced that VLink Inc. works hard to maintain a good balance and foster a positive atmosphere where employees can develop and succeed.

VLink Inc. is a global software engineering and IT staffing partner, delivering innovative solutions with the most highly vetted expert software development teams. We leverage the latest technologies and the best IT talent to drive business growth for Fortune-500, Large and SMB clients by delivering a customized, personal approach, to ensure their unique technology needs are met. Founded in 2006, VLink takes pride in our highly revered workforce whose productivity, tech agility, and expertise produce transformative customer success stories year-after-year.

