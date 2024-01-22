Submit Release
Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Bad Axe, MI-based Steinman Agencies, Inc.

LANSDALE, PA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired Steinman Agencies, Inc. of Bad Axe and Pigeon, Michigan. Terms were not disclosed.

Lee E. Steinman, President of Steinman Agencies, Inc., stated, “We are excited to bring Steinman Agencies to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Steinman Agencies, Inc.,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Lee and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in the “thumb” area of Michigan.”

About Union Bay Acquisition

Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.

For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

