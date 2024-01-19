Mitch Gould and Consumer Products International: Pioneering Your Entry into the Premier Global Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the leadership of Mitch Gould, Consumer Products International (CPI) stands as the go-to ally for consumer brands aiming to create a lasting footprint in the U.S. market.
Boasting over a decade of industry expertise, CPI introduces its "Evolution of Distribution" (EoD) platform, a holistic and streamlined approach designed to effortlessly usher brands into the American marketplace.
The "EoD" system, a brainchild of CPI and Gould, offers a unified platform for importation, distribution, and promotion, ensuring cost-efficiency and high returns for partners. This cohesive strategy permits both local and international firms to smoothly penetrate the intricate U.S. market, benefitting from CPI's proficiency. Clients receive an economical yet powerful method for positioning their products with leading retailers, encompassing e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon and Walmart.com.
Mitch Gould, a veteran in retail with over thirty years of experience, understands the hurdles faced by manufacturers entering the U.S. market. Gould comments, "Brands, particularly from overseas, grapple with sales, marketing, and logistics complexities in the U.S. These brands must acclimate to a distinct sales and business culture, acquire office space, recruit sales and support teams, and engage marketing professionals. Additionally, they must navigate FDA labeling standards and U.S. Customs regulations for product importation.”
Gould's vision materialized in CPI, aiming to streamline these intricate operations while optimizing cost-efficiency. CPI consolidates these services into a comprehensive package, conserving both time and resources for brands.
Beyond Consumer Products International, Mitch Gould also established InDistribution Media, a subsidiary devoted to health and wellness marketing. CPI has adapted to the evolving retail landscape, with a keen emphasis on e-commerce. Gould remarks, "We anticipated the digital shift in retail. E-commerce sales were already on an upward trajectory, even pre-pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis further accelerated online shopping trends, prompting us to intensify our digital strategy focus.”
While championing digital commerce, CPI remains committed to physical retail spaces, actively engaging in ECRM's annual events to forge connections between retail buyers and product manufacturers via exclusive one-on-one encounters.
Gould has cultivated partnerships with every notable retailer in the U.S., including industry giants like Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Target.
For more information about Consumer Products International, please visit consumerproductsintl.com.
MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER
Consumer Products International specializes in helping companies to launch and market new and existing products throughout the United States. CPI works closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase.
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
