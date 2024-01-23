GF Hotels & Resorts Announces Strategic Promotions, Further Strengthening Operations
PHILADLEPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, an established leader within the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is proud to announce the promotions of Scott Crunk and Nick Bilotta to Executive Vice President, Operations. As an organization committed to recognizing and nurturing talent within, these advancements reflect GF’s dedication to supporting its portfolio, investors, and regional teams.
Both executives, who have been instrumental in leading their respective divisions, will bring their wealth of experience and expertise to the broader corporate landscape. In their new roles, Crunk and Bilotta will collaborate closely to enhance operational efficiency and exceed dynamic corporate goals in the upcoming year.
Scott began his journey with GF as the Regional VP of Operations, showcasing remarkable mentoring and leadership skills that led to his growth and success within the company.
With over two decades in the industry, Nick brought a wealth of knowledge when he joined in 2020. His extensive background has been a driving force behind successful strategic initiatives since he started his tenure.
John Rubino, President and Chief Operating Officer, Managed, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the recent changes, “The promotions of Scott Crunk and Nick Bilotta are a result of their hard work and dedication to excellence in all they do. Their advancement aligns us to better support our hotel owners and team members.”
As GF Hotels & Resorts gears up for a year filled with exciting opportunities and challenges, these strategic promotions aim to fortify the company's position in the market and continue to elevate operational standards. Everyone is invited to congratulate Scott Crunk and Nick Bilotta on their achievements and extend best wishes for their continued success.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full- service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 170 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
