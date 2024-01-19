High Costs and Complexities Result in Only 30% of Organizations Implementing Zero Trust Practices
EINPresswire.com/ -- Addressing the critical need for clarity in the cybersecurity landscape, CyberRisk Alliance's 2024 Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report (CBIR) on zero trust offers a comprehensive guide for security teams to effectively communicate complex zero trust concepts. The report provides the insights security practitioners need to bridge the gap between zero trust's conceptual appeal and its real-world applications.
“This report will help zero-trust sellers better connect with and serve zero-trust buyers by helping them better understand the challenges organizations are experiencing in their drive to make zero trust a reality in their organizations,” said Bill Brenner, senior vice president of audience content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.
Key highlights from the report include:
• The Zero-Trust Gap: Despite widespread acknowledgment of its importance, only about 30% of organizations have implemented zero trust practices.
• Implementation Challenges: High costs and complexities involved in integrating zero trust into existing workflows are major obstacles, alongside difficulties in obtaining leadership buy-in.
• Cultural Resistance: Within some organizations, zero trust is perceived as overly restrictive, conflicting with cultures of employee empowerment and innovation.
• AI as a Catalyst: Generative AI has the potential to act as a catalyst for zero trust implementation by refining zero trust policies, enhancing automated responses, and adjusting privileged access in real-time.
• Resource Constraints Play a Role: Insights into how large organizations with robust security teams are making more progress compared to smaller entities struggling with limited resources and expertise.
For practitioners grappling with these challenges, the full Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report (CBIR) serves as an essential guide for security teams aiming to strategically implement zero trust and leverage technologies like generative AI to bolster their cybersecurity posture.
For detailed insights and to access the full report, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/whitepaper/the-zero-trust-dilemma.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
