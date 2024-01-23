Dymax Will Exhibit Light-Curing Technology at the MD&M West 2024 Trade Show

A Dymax HLC™ adhesive is dispensed onto a plastic connector and tubing. This technology will be featured at the MD&M West 2024 trade show.

Dymax will feature their light-curing products for medical device assembly along with their new HLC™ technology at the MD&M West 2024 trade show.

Light-Curable Solutions for Medical Device Assembly Will be on Display

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at Informa's IME West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, CA, from February 6 to 8. Dymax will be in Hall D, Booth 2101 of the MD&M West portion of the expo, where they will present their latest cutting-edge light-curing products and technologies.

Along with Dymax's trusted portfolio of MD® medical device adhesives, new HLC™ Hybrid Light Curable technology will be featured, which enables curing in light and darkness with either UV/Visible light or a combination of UV/Visible light and contact/moisture. Design engineers will also be interested in the 2000-MW product line for medical wearables formulated without materials of concern for safer use when in proximity to the skin.

Dymax specialists with a wealth of light-curing expertise will be available to discuss and demonstrate key products and technologies unique to the company. Featured materials include 1040-M adhesive and coating for durable protection during multiple autoclave cycles, 1172-M-UR moisture-resistant adhesive for in vitro diagnostic device assembly, and the 215-CTH series of catheter bonding adhesives engineered for reliability.

A selection of the company's latest broad-spectrum and LED light-curing equipment will be on hand, including the BlueWave® QX4 V2.0 LED spot-curing system that offers users high-intensity cures, flexibility, and compact size. To demonstrate HLC™ adhesives, a curing station comprised of a BlueWave® AX-550 (405 nm) flood lamp, mini pressure pot, and pen dispenser will be shown. For fully integrated solutions, the Dymax RotoSpense 360 offers efficient, precise one-handed dispensing and reduces scrap from failed bonds and wasted adhesive.

Follow Dymax on LinkedIn to learn how to receive a FREE hall admission or visit their MD&M West trade show page to preview the products.

Dymax Will Exhibit Light-Curing Technology at the MD&M West 2024 Trade Show

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

