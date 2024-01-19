[Product Promotion before CNY] “2024 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” Kicked off Today and Attracted a Large Number of Visitors on the First Day

MACAU, January 19 - Before the Chinese New Year, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau jointly hosted the “2024 Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair” at the Poly World Trade Expo Centre in Guangzhou, China, starting from today (19th) to 21st, with 123 booths and 59 Macao enterprises and 36 Guangzhou enterprises, exhibiting over a thousand types of products. As one of the best destinations for Guangzhou citizens to do shopping for the Spring Festival, the Fair attracted an endless stream of visitors on the first day due to the strong demand for Spring Festival shopping. In addition, an investment promotion seminar and business matching sessions were held to attract GBA enterprises to invest in Macao and Hengqin to explore business opportunities.

The officiating guests included President of the IPIM Vincent U, Department Administrative Member of the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau Huang Guanglie, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin António Lei, Vice President and Secretary-General of China Convention / Exhibition / Event Society Jiangwei, Deputy Director-General of Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau Lo Zheng, Deputy Director-General of Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, Vice Director of Guangzhou Federation of Supply and Marketing Co-operatives Wang Maozeng, President of the Guangdong Cross-Border E-Commerce Association Lin Bao, and Secretary-General of the Guangdong-Macao Big Health Industry Alliance and Mr. Jiang Wen.

Over a thousand types of products attracting Guangzhou citizens to do Spring Festival Shopping

With an exhibition area of 10,000 square metres, the 2024 Fair has 123 booths, attracting the participation of 59 Macao enterprises and 36 Guangzhou enterprises. The venue is divided into the Macao Pavilion and the Guangzhou Pavilion, with a number of thematic zones, including “MinM”, “Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Area”, “Macao Specialty Food Area”, “Guangzhou Time-honoured Brands Street”, business matching area.

During the Fair, a variety of products are exhibited and sold, such as products of “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand”, “Macao Design”, brands from Portuguese-speaking countries and other foreign countries distributed by Macao agents, Guangzhou time-honoured brands and other products. Over a thousand types of products are displayed, covering food, souvenirs, cultural and creative products, wines, household products, apparel and accessories, daily necessities, leather goods and bags, bringing Macao and Guangzhou’s signature products and authentic delicacies to local citizens and tourists visiting Guangzhou.

“Fair + physical stores” joint promotional incentives

To stimulate the visitors’ buying intent and consumption in their Spring Festival shopping, a number of promotional incentives were launched during the Fair, such as limited lucky bags, RMB 500 voucher draws, and the RMB 10 instant discount vouchers upon spending over RMB 100. The instant discount vouchers can be used not only at on-site booths, but also in the exhibitors’ physical stores, in order to extend the sales momentum of the Fair and to the exhibitors’ physical stores, achieving synergistic promotion.

At the same time, the Fair invited influencers to conduct livestream their visit in different booths at the venue, making full use of the Internet to achieve rapid and efficient exposure and help enterprises expand the domestic market.

Macao and Hengqin joint promotion on business environment and advantages

On the opening day, the “Macao - Hengqin - Guangzhou Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” and the corresponding “Business Matching Seminar” were also held for GBA enterprises in health care and cross-border e-commerce interested in expanding the markets in Macao and Hengqin, in order to facilitate the two-side communication between Macao and Mainland enterprises and help them explore more business opportunities.