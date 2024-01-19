19 January 2024

The head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry met with the Minister of Oil of Iran

On January 18,2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Oil of Iran Javad Ovji at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, current issues and prospects for cooperation in the energy sector were discussed. In this context, mutual interest was noted in increasing interaction between the relevant state agencies of Turkmenistan and Iran. The presence and possibilities for realizing the energy potential of the two friendly countries were also emphasized.