Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,090 in the last 365 days.

The head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry met with the Minister of Oil of Iran

19 January 2024

162

The head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry met with the Minister of Oil of Iran

On January 18,2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Oil of Iran Javad Ovji at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, current issues and prospects for cooperation in the energy sector were discussed. In this context, mutual interest was noted in increasing interaction between the relevant state agencies of Turkmenistan and Iran. The presence and possibilities for realizing the energy potential of the two friendly countries were also emphasized.

You just read:

The head of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry met with the Minister of Oil of Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more