Decision Lens software selected for use by Navy Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Operational Energy

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Navy Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) Operational Energy (OE) to improve their requirements collection, prioritization, and resource allocation.

According to Chris Gilmore, Vice President at Decision Lens, “The Navy’s Get Real, Get Better program is centered on clearly and transparently leveraging data to help prioritize and align investments to strategic outcomes. I’m excited to watch the modernization underway and the rapid adoption of a transformative solution like Decision Lens. I’m proud to continue to serve the Navy here at Decision Lens by helping leaders make data-informed decisions and overcome the challenges associated with outdated technology and manual processes.”

Decision Lens will serve a critical function in the prioritization of resources, introducing a more data-driven and agile approach to decision making. As a commercial solution, Decision Lens integrates into the existing technology stack to support critical functions. One example is the integration of Decision Lens with existing BI tools to allow for easy quad chart creation.

The increasing usage of Decision Lens across the Navy demonstrates the value of commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DoD to achieve a rapid return on investment. Other new customers joining the Decision Lens team include PEO Subs, NAVFAC, and NAVIFOR.

Making better, faster, and more transparent decisions is critical as the Department of Defense looks to maintain American military superiority. Decision Lens delivers on this requirement, with purpose-built capabilities which eliminate manual tasks, provide a data framework built on decision science, and facilitate what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Navy Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Operational Energy

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) is the principal advisor and policy coordinator for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development, and Acquisition) (ASN (RDA)), on all matters pertaining to Navy science, technology, advanced research, and development programs; system prototype programs; and management of science and engineering.

