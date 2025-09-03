Decision Lens Achieves IL-6 Compliance, Unlocking Secure, Mission-Aligned POM Prep on SIPRNet

Decision Lens' expansion into the IL6 environment is a dramatic increase in capability.” — Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore, Jr. (Ret.)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens, the leading provider of integrated planning software for government agencies, announced today that it has achieved Impact Level 6 (IL-6) compliance, enabling deployment on SIPRNet (Secret Internet Protocol Router Network). This milestone represents a transformational leap in how the Department of Defense can conduct secure, collaborative, and mission-aligned POM prep entirely within classified environments.

With IL-6 certification, Decision Lens now enables strategic framing of complex, line-item data within a single, secure environment — empowering decision-makers to conduct the full spectrum of predecisional POM prep. Commands across the Air Force, Space Force, and the Department of Defense can now operate entirely within SIPRNet, streamlining intake, prioritization, scenario modeling, and resourcing. By unifying planning workflows in a classified domain, Decision Lens makes it significantly easier to roll up data, perform budget drills, generate actionable insights, and ensure consistent consideration across stakeholders — eliminating reliance on outdated spreadsheets, network switching, and reclassification workarounds.

Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore, Jr. (Ret.) emphasized the significance of the platform’s security advancement, stating that “Decision Lens' expansion into the IL6 environment is a dramatic increase in capability. It allows programmatic data to be ingested, analyzed, presented to decision makers, and returned to the authoritative data source, all without crossing any classification boundaries. This is not just an evolution in capability; it's a revolution!”

This milestone arrives amidst new Congressional and administrative mandates to both modernize the PPBE (Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution) process as part of the new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and to procure modern, commercial solutions that enable the Department of Defense to keep pace with global threats. Decision Lens is purpose-built to support continuous planning, enable real-time prioritization, and deliver decision intelligence at the speed of relevance — all within the secure confines of classified networks.

Steve Tolbert, President of Decision Lens, added, “Our customers are under immense pressure to balance readiness and modernization — and IL-6 compliance eliminates a critical barrier: security fragmentation. By enabling deployment on SIPRNet, we’re delivering secure, scalable, mission-first solutions that bring the full spectrum of predecisional POM prep into a single environment. Now, warfighters and planners can not only act faster, but elevate the conversation — turning raw line-item data into strategic framing that drives smarter tradeoffs, better prioritization, and mission-aligned outcomes.”

From data intake to strategic reprioritization, Decision Lens enables agencies to model scenarios, identify tradeoffs, and fund what matters most — delivering a leap forward in preparedness, lethality, and auditability in today’s dynamic threat environment.

--

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Since 2005, Decision Lens has enabled customers across the intelligence community, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government to achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

