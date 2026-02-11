Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Selects Decision Lens to Modernize Planning and Prioritization

Establishing a shared framework for prioritization helps leaders align limited resources to mission needs and better explain the rationale behind their decisions.” — Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Ret.), SVP at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens announced today that the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) has selected Decision Lens to support the modernization of its planning and prioritization processes in support of Air Force installations and mission sustainment.

AFIMSC plays a critical role in ensuring the readiness, resilience, and long-term viability of Air Force installations worldwide. As part of this effort, the Center is moving toward a more centralized and structured approach to planning that replaces manual and subjective processes with greater transparency, consistency, and collaboration across stakeholders.

As AFIMSC moves forward with this initiative, the effort is expected to enhance visibility into priorities, improve alignment across stakeholders, and reduce the time and effort required to support critical planning and decision-making activities. An initial focus on planning and prioritization establishes a foundation for more consistent, data-informed tradeoff analysis, enabling the Center to better balance near-term operational demands with long-term sustainment and investment needs in support of mission outcomes.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane (Ret.), Senior Vice President, Air Force and Space Force at Decision Lens, said, “During my Air Force career, I saw how difficult it can be to move from personality-driven decisions to processes that are transparent, repeatable, and defensible. Establishing a shared framework for prioritization helps leaders align limited resources to mission needs and better explain the rationale behind their decisions.”

As the Air Force continues to operate in an increasingly complex and resource-constrained environment, modern planning capabilities are becoming essential. Purpose-built commercial software is enabling organizations to move faster, collaborate more effectively, and adapt to changing requirements while maintaining accountability and mission alignment.

Steve Tolbert, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Lens, added, “AFIMSC’s selection reflects a broader shift toward modernizing how critical planning decisions are supported across the Air Force. This effort is about building a durable foundation for better decisions, stronger alignment, and more effective use of resources in support of the mission.”

The adoption of Decision Lens by AFIMSC builds on the growing use of commercial-off-the-shelf technology across the Air Force to improve planning, prioritization, and funding decisions, underscoring a continued focus on modernization and operational effectiveness.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software that modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. Since 2005, Decision Lens has supported customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local government in making better, faster, data-driven decisions aligned to mission outcomes.

Learn more at www.decisionlens.com

About the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) supports Airmen, Guardians, and their families while keeping installations and infrastructure mission-ready across the Air Force and Space Force. Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, AFIMSC oversees installation and mission support programs spanning more than 30 specialties at 83 installations worldwide, with operating locations at over 140 sites.

