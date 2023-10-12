Decision Lens software selected for use by Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR)

Software will be used to to transform management of the spend plan and unfunded requirements (UFR) processes.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to announce that it has been selected by the Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) to transform management of its spend plan and unfunded requirements (UFR) processes. Decision Lens was identified by NAVIFOR as a critical component to its transformation away from manual, labor intensive spreadsheet-based planning.

According to Michael Browne, a retired Navy Rear Admiral and now Senior Vice President at Decision Lens, “We agree with the PPBE Commission that defense business system transformation is critical to reforming, accelerating, and providing agility to the PPBE process. In fact, we have been developing our software for this purpose for 15 years and are excited that more organizations are recognizing how it achieves these objectives. I’ve seen firsthand how innovative and lean forward the Navy can be, and I’m excited Decision Lens can play an important role in its continuing modernization.”

There was clear alignment between NAVIFOR’s leadership and Decision Lens immediately. The expected accelerated deployment of Decision Lens demonstrates the growing reliance on commercial-off-the-shelf solutions developed specifically for the government. Realizing value quickly, customers are relying on our integrated planning capabilities, including data management, prioritization, and spend plan tracking.

As transformation of government planning becomes a national imperative, the need for solutions which enhance agility, align resources to strategy, and provide better, faster decision making is gaining momentum.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR)

Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) generates, directly and through our leadership of the IW enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete and win. As an echelon III command under Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), NAVIFOR is responsible for Navy IW force generation and delivery to naval and joint operational commanders; IW doctrine, policy and governance; training requirements; and community management. NAVIFOR directs 600 military and civilian employees to generate IW readiness across the fleet, including direct administrative control of 91 commands and activities manning ~20,000 billets across the globe.