America’s Boating Channel Goes LIVE FROM TORONTO with Water Ways TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), is now streaming LIVE FROM TORONTO as the Featured Now program offering on its smart TV and online services from Ontario, Canada.

LIVE FROM TORONTO opens with two days of live remotes from Water Ways TV at the Toronto International Boat Show and culminates in the live evening telecast of the 25th Annual Canadian Safe Boating Awards (CASBA).

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to Water Ways TV’s new second season of videos showcasing North American boating destinations premiering now for audiences to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/WWTVonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Steven Bull, Executive Producer (EP) of Water Ways TV.

Kathy Strachan noted, “We’re doubly excited to introduce Season Two of Water Ways TV’s extraordinary recreational boating videos to our growing international audience and to go LIVE FROM TORONTO with our valued partner in providing a totally new live viewing experience on America’s Boating Channel.”

Steven Bull added, “We’re thrilled to be working together on LIVE FROM TORONTO and to have Season Two of Water Ways TV airing on America’s Boating Channel. Whether it’s sharing best practices to make sure everyone gets home safely, giving new ideas for destinations, or sharing incredible maritime history, there’s something for everyone on the water and we want to help get you there.”

LIVE FROM TORONTO will open with Steven Bull interviewing top exhibitors live from the floor of the Toronto International Boat Show, the largest indoor boat show in North America, Saturday morning January 20 and continue through Sunday afternoon January 21. Viewers will learn firsthand what’s new in boating and boating safety as well as experience special events from the show’s indoor lake, enormous sport fishing tank, and more.

The venue will change to Toronto’s National Yacht Club on Sunday evening January 21 at 7 PM EST for the live telecast of the 25th Annual Canadian Safe Boating Awards (CASBA). Under the auspices of the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), stakeholders in recreational boating safety will assemble at CASBA to honor the people, programs, organizations, and marinas that help make boating in Canada safer and better for all.

LIVE FROM TORONTO, including the Toronto International Boat Show followed by the 25th Annual Canadian Safe Boating Awards (CASBA), will be Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from January 20 through 21 with replays of all carried through January 27.

Water Ways TV’s Season Two titles include VANCOUVER ISLAND, NOVA SCOTIA, THE SCIENCE OF BOATING, ST. JOHN'S ISLAND, MUSKOKA, TORONTO-TO-MONTREAL, BOAT UPGRADES, MONTREAL'S LACHINE CANAL, MONTREAL-TO-MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, CANADA'S SOUTH COAST, FRANCE'S CANAL DU MIDI, ORILLIA, and FORT LAUDERDALE BOAT SHOW, all of which are now available to Watch Anytime at bit.ly/WWTVonTV.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the 2023 Go Global Award for Maritime Services, the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and the 2021 National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Water Ways TV

Founded in 2019 by award-winning broadcaster and passionate boater Steven Bull to produce factual entertainment, branded content, and documentaries, Bullitage Media Inc. launched Water Ways TV to produce inspiring and educational recreational boating content. Steve travels the world to explore the various lifestyles, adventures, and history found on and near the water. Each episode has an “anchor location” where he meets local boaters and shares local maritime stories and experiences. Whether it’s a bustling urban harbor or a secluded anchorage, a high-speed powerboat race or a vintage Navy sailing vessel, there are boating stories everywhere! Safety tips, profiles of notable boaters, and highlights of careers on the water round out each episode. WaterWays.Show

About the Toronto International Boat Show

The Toronto International Boat Show is owned and produced by Canadian Boat Shows. In generating more than $354 million in economic impact to the region, it is the largest indoor boat show in North America. More boats are purchased at the Toronto International Boat Show than at any other place or event in Canada. About 43% of Canadians (12.4 million people) participate in boating and 20% (6 million) own a boat. Direct revenues across Canada’s core recreational boating industry total nearly $5 billion per year, and directly employ approximately 45,000 Canadians.

TorontoBoatShow.com

About the Canadian Safe Boating Awards (CASBA)

As an alliance of members committed to preventing boating injuries and drowning, the Canadian Safe Boating Councial (CSBC) works to achieve its mission through a few major events. Each January, stakeholders in recreational boating safety assemble to honor the people, programs, organizations, and marinas that help make boating in Canada safer and better for all and help keep the environment clean. Those new to this gala event call them the Canadian Safe Boating Awards, but the many who each year make this evening an essential outing, simply refer to them as the CASBAS. Of special significance to award recipients is that nominations came from people in the industry, boating safety organizations, and the general public.

CSBC.ca

CANADIAN SAFE BOATING AWARDS (CASBA) - PREVIEW