EMPIRE teams up with Ghostbusters on first ever glow-in-the-dark split covers

EMPIRE magazine has launched its first ever glow-in-the-dark covers to celebrate the release of Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In an all new and exclusive shoot, lead cast members from the original films and 2021 sequel Afterlife grace the March cover.

With two different covers available on newsstand, one features original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts whilst the other features Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. Various ghosts including Slimer, the Hell’s Kitchen Sewer Dragon and multiple Mini-Pufts are also seen across both. Special glow-in-the-dark ink adds an extra element to this celebration of one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Nick de Semlyen, Editor, Empire, said: “There could be no better way to kick off 2024 than with this spectral spectacular, a world-first look inside Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The upcoming blockbuster will see the original Ghostbusters crew (including Bill Murray’s iconic Peter Venkman) team up with a new generation of ghoul-catchers. And so, for our split covers we dreamed up an image of them all together, surrounded by marauding phantoms. Joyously, the sketch we drew became a reality, with the cast being photographed in costume (in Wokingham, no less) and ghosts added by the film’s VFX team. With a glow-in-the-dark treatment giving it extra flash, we are thrilled to be blazing a trail for one of the year’s most anticipated movies. As Venkman might say, ‘Heat ’em up!’”

The March issue of EMPIRE is available on newsstands now or by visiting www.greatmagazines.co.uk, offering Empire subscriptions and single issues to buy. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire releases in cinemas in the UK from 22nd March.

– ENDS –

For further information, please contact:

Odelia Yu, Commercial Communications Manager

E: odelia.yu@bauermedia.co.uk

M: 07718124791

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.