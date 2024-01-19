Meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, January 19 - Today, January 19, 2024, a session of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan was held under the сhairmanship of the Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan, Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

At the meeting of the Security Council, the President of the country comprehensively discussed the situation of ensuring security and stability, the rule of law, legal order and the fight against crime in the country, including in Khatlon Province.

In this context, it was mentioned that the level of implementation of land legislation, prevention and fight against terrorist and extremist crimes, illegal drug trafficking, transnational organized crimes, corruption and economic crimes of a corrupt nature and other crimes harmful to the society do not meet the requirements.

President gave specific examples of serious shortcomings in the activities of law enforcement, control and military structures.

It was noted that the leaders of these provincial, regional bodies and several cities and districts of Khatlon Province were irresponsible in the performance of official duties.

Low level of professionalism, lack of commitment to the performance of official duties, allowing corruption cases, increasing crimes of extremist and terrorist nature, drug trafficking, involvement of some employees of law enforcement, control and military structures in the smuggling of narcotic drugs and goods, acceptance of random and non-professional persons in the ranks of the authorities, wrong selection and placement of personnel by the heads of the authorities were among the important issues that were seriously discussed at the meeting of the Security Council.

In connection with numerous cases of violations of the law and non-compliance with the requirements of the law and military regulations, the President of the country instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies on the following:

- The head of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) in Khatlon Province and his deputies, the head of the department of MIA in the city of Kulob, the head of the department of MIA in the city of Bokhtar and Kushoniyon district, the head of the department of MIA of Khatlon Province in the region of Kulob, the heads of some departments of the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs must be dismissed.

- The prosecutor of Khatlon Province and his deputies, heads of some departments of the General Prosecutor's Office and prosecutors of several cities and districts should be relieved of their duties.

- The head of the emergency group of the State National Security Committee in Khatlon Province, the head of the emergency group of Kulob region and the heads of several departments of the Central Office of the State National Security Committee should be relieved of their duties.

- The head of the State Financial Control and Anti-Corruption Agency in Khatlon Province and his deputies, the head of the State Financial Control Agency in the cities and districts of Kulob region, and the head of the department of control of economic entities, investment projects of the Agency should be dismissed from the authorities by the order of the President of the country.

- Heads of several Directorates of the Drug Control Agency should also be dismissed.

Also, the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security were instructed to dismiss the commanders of the military units who committed violations and to take strict measures to eliminate any illegal activities, and report on the results within 10 days.

President paid attention to the issue of attestation-service evaluation of the employees of the State Automobile Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and ordered that the working units of this body be reduced by 30 percent.

The heads of law enforcement, control and military structures were instructed to appoint competent, professional, experienced and responsible personnel within 10 days.

Relevant decisions were taken on all issues discussed at the Security Council meeting.