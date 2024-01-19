Westminster Barracks / Crash - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:24B1000443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: January 18, 2024, at 2300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Dummerston Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Kyle R. Proto

AGE:35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road in the Town of Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont.

An investigation determined that 35-year-old Kyle R. Proto was traveling on Middle Road in Dummerston when he lost control of his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck while attempting to negotiate a sharp corner and crashed. Upon further investigation, Proto displayed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Proto was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 6, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving under the influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2024, at 08:30 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.