Westminster Barracks / Crash - DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24B1000443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 18, 2024, at 2300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Dummerston Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Kyle R. Proto
AGE:35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road in the Town of Dummerston (Windham County), Vermont.
An investigation determined that 35-year-old Kyle R. Proto was traveling on Middle Road in Dummerston when he lost control of his 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck while attempting to negotiate a sharp corner and crashed. Upon further investigation, Proto displayed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Proto was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on February 6, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer the charge of driving under the influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 6th, 2024, at 08:30 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.