Bình Dương promotes industrial manufacturing decarbonisation towards net-zero

HÀ NỘI — Bình Dương Province pledges to accelerate the effort for decarbonisation towards a net-zero future and contribute to promoting sustainable development, Mai Hùng Dũng, Deputy Chairman of the southern province’s People’s Committee, said.

He was speaking at the “US – Việt Nam Getting to Net Zero Workshop: Industrial Manufacturing Decarbonisation” held on Thursday in Bình Dương, discussing potential US clean energy technologies to support Việt Nam’s clean energy transition.

Stressing that climate change is a global issue, Susan Burns, Consul General at the US Consulate in HCM City, said that Việt Nam needs energy efficiency technologies and decarbonisation solutions to promote greener production and reduce costs, especially in the context that the country is emerging as an industrial manufacturing hub of the region, posing a number of challenges to the environment.

Dũng said that the southern province is developing a new ecosystem to supplement the industrial – urban services complex.

It is an ecosystem for innovation, science and technology, a smart eco-industrial model to promote sustainable development and leverage the province’s industry to a new height and gradually develop new growth momentum which will replace advantages from labour-intensive and land resources.

The new ecosystem will help Bình Dương actively participate in the emission reduction to journey towards net zero by 2050 as the Government committed.

Net-zero is not only solving environmental issues or sustainable development, but is also a test of local governance capacity, Dũng said, adding that as a major manufacturing centre of Việt Nam, Bình Dương will participate in the process of bringing net emissions to zero with the desire to contributing to building a sustainable future for Việt Nam and the world.

At the workshop, participants also discuss energy efficiency solutions for industrial parks, eco industrial park models in Việt Nam, industrial decarbonization and potential US clean technologies for industrial manufacturing decarbonisation as well as opportunities to leverage international assistance and opportunities in renewable energy and carbon certifications to drive sustainability in manufacturing. — VNS