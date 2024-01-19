19 January 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Oil of Iran

On January 18, 2024, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Ovji.

J.Ovji conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the head of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, a high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran, based on the age-old traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and equality, was stated.

It was noted that interstate relations are built on the principles of mutual respect and understanding, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. At the same time, bilateral cooperation is strengthened thanks to working visits by government delegations of the two countries at different levels, as well as ongoing consultations and negotiations. Productive ties have been established in the trade and economic sphere, the fuel and energy complex, in the fields of transport and communications, construction, agriculture, and between representatives of the private sector.

An important aspect of the negotiations was cooperation in the oil and gas sector, for the expansion of which new opportunities are opening up. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the exchange of views between specialists in this field will be useful for finding new forms and methods of cooperation and their practical implementation, expressing the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider all proposals and initiatives of Iranian partners.