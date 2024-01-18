ICC Approves Highway-Rail Safety Upgrades for Adams County Crossing Projects

ILLINOIS, January 18 - Springfield, Illinois - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for three highway-rail crossings near La Prairie in Adams County. The agreement requires the installation of automatic flashing light signals with gates and highway approach grade improvements at the East 2650th Street (AAR/DOT #063774X), North 2800th Avenue (AAR/DOT #063775E), and North 2900th Avenue (AAR/DOT #063778A) crossings.

The total estimated cost to design and install the warning signals at all three crossings is $1,056,857. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $1,004,013. BNSF will pay the remaining 5 percent of the costs to design, install and maintain the signals and circuitry.

The total estimated costs to rehabilitate the existing highway approaches is $336,172. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the approach design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $336,172. The Northeast Township Road District will be responsible for the costs and work to maintain the highway approaches.

"Upgrades to these highway-rail crossings in Adams County will protect pedestrians and motorists near and around trains. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund enables the ICC to help communities across Illinois to afford and move forward with important rail safety improvements," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2302 in Docket No. T24-0001 click here.

