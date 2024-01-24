Real Estate Conveyancing Solution Appara Announces Integration with Stewart Title (Canada)
Real estate legal professionals in British Columbia can now order title insurance directly from within the Appara Platform.
This integration highlights the continued innovation of the Appara Platform to optimize our clients’ workflows, and our commitment to ensuring Appara meets the bespoke needs of our customers.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appara, Canada’s leading legal entity management, workflow automation, and document automation platform, is proud to announce a new integration with title insurance provider Stewart Title. With this integration, Appara and Stewart Title make it possible for real estate conveyancers and legal professionals in British Columbia to order title insurance policies directly from within the Appara Platform.
— Peter Byrne, Head of Business, Real Estate at Appara
Appara’s real estate conveyancing software, Appara Real Estate, now integrates with Stewart Title’s NextSTEPS application to make ordering residential title insurance fast, easy, and simple. Appara users can order title insurance through Stewart Title and review property closing documents all from within the Appara Platform.
The Appara Platform enables legal professionals to complete real estate purchase, sale, and refinance matters all within the same platform they use for corporate and estate planning matters. With this Platform approach, Appara Real Estate brings the benefits of firm-wide entity management to real estate transactions.
"We are very excited to announce our integration with Stewart Title, providing our clients with flexibility in ordering title insurance and assisting them in making the entire transaction process as smooth as possible,” says Peter Byrne, Head of Business, Real Estate for Appara. “This integration highlights the continued innovation of the Appara Platform to optimize our clients’ workflows, and our commitment to ensuring Appara meets the bespoke needs of our customers."
“Stewart Title remains committed to offering Canadian legal professionals tools and integrations that are both easy to use and improve workflow,” said Rachelle Loubert, SVP & Country Manager for Stewart Title. “We are pleased that our integration with Appara provides yet another flexible ordering option and access to our title insurance policies.”
About Appara
Appara: The all-in-one ecosystem for modern legal professionals.
As practicing lawyers, our founders were frustrated with the outdated, inflexible, and siloed technology available, and they were tired of repeating work in multiple places.
What our founders needed was a platform with built-in AI that could auto-generate documents and help us streamline our processes. But the solution we wanted didn’t exist. So we built it, and we called it Appara.
Appara is a document automation, workflow automation, and entity management Platform for legal professionals. Appara’s suite of Solutions enables legal professionals in the corporate, estate planning, and real estate sectors to save time, reduce errors, cut costs, and increase productivity.
About Stewart Title Guaranty Company (Canada)
Stewart Title Guaranty Company is a leading provider of residential and commercial title insurance. Through its suite of products, Stewart Title helps thousands of legal professionals across Canada close real estate transactions for a diverse array of properties securely and on time--bringing peace of mind to buyers, owners and lenders. The company’s commitment to excellent customer service and deep underwriting expertise has established its long-trusted reputation amongst the Canadian legal and real estate communities.
