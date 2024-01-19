Submit Release
Generational Health Pioneer TOWER Capital Named Key Partner by World Economic Forum

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOWER Capital Group, a pioneer in the emerging category of Generational Health, was named a key partner by the World Economic Forum (WEF). TOWER committed to advancing women’s health and bringing awareness to the role of women in Generational Health.

Generational Health breaks silos and considers the health effects passed on genetically, epigenetically, and environmentally to future generations. This field holds the potential to unlock evolutionary progress and advance new solutions to measurably improve health effects.

TOWER Capital also announced a set of curated Generational Health entities representing an estimated $17 billion in total invested capital to date. TOWER presented a view into this investable cohort at Davos this week against the iconic backdrop of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The intention is to create both awareness and access to this critical category. It is also an opportunity for market movers to deploy necessary capital against the new strategy.

—This field of Generational Health addresses global needs and opens doors to value propositions in Longevity, Reproductive Innovations & Capacity, Care Systems Disruption, Toxicity Elimination & Decarbonization, Technology Equity & Last Mile Access & Mobility

—It shapes an investment category that is diversified and scalable across 14 industry groups and 11 unique Generational Health subcategories and business models

—It supports cross-sector capitalization of high unmet need that demonstrates economic growth and human/planetary impact

“There is no longer a separation between the impacts on our planet and those of human physiology. Generational Health represents a cross-sector, responsible and investable view of the health effects collectively passed on to humanity across generations,” said Sanskriti Thakur, Chairwoman of TOWER.

About TOWER Capital Group

TOWER Capital Group is an economic development entity committed to defining, developing, and funding the category of Generational Health. Operating across industries, regions, and partners, TOWER deploys its expertise and capital to uncover economic value and innovation within Generational Health, shaping humanity’s evolutionary curve. These effects are scientifically and systemically measurable. They represent a multitrillion-dollar opportunity for both public and private sector growth. Operating across industries, regions, and partners, TOWER deploys its expertise and capital to uncover the economic value and innovation within Generational Health and bring it to stakeholders across the globe. To learn more about TOWER Capital and its approach, please visit here.

