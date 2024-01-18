Seoul Integrated Pavilion at CES 2024 Showcased Advanced Seoul Lifestyle, Growing Startups Into Global Unicorns.

The Seoul Business Agency (SBA) has successfully concluded the Seoul Integrated Pavilion at CES 2024, showcasing the collaboration of 13 major institutions and 81 innovative startups in various fields.

Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Kim Hyun-woo, CEO of Seoul Business Agency (SBA), and other key figures of the Seoul Integrated Pavilion at CES 2024 are taking a commemorative photo at the opening ceremony in Las Vegas, USA, on January 9th