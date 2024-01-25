Auto Industry Leaders and Racing Champions Honored During "International Automotive Excellence Gala" this February
16-time IndyCar® Series race winner, Tony Kanaan, to be presented “Race Car Driver Automotive Lifetime Achievement” Award during “International Automotive Excellence” Gala, Feb. 24, 2024 in Boca Raton.
The “International Automotive Excellence Gala,” Feb. 24th in Boca Raton, celebrates leaders, visionaries, and champions from across the automotive industry.
The ‘Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award’ is the highest honor we can bestow on any individual. This year’s honorees demonstrate the absolute highest standards, and are deserving of this recognition”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An enchanting, star-studded weekend honoring some of the biggest names in the automotive world returns to South Florida for its 17th year. The Rick Case Automotive Group “International Automotive Excellence Gala,” presented by Hamlin & Associates celebrates leaders, visionaries, and champions from every facet of the automotive industry. The event, slated for Feb. 23rd and 24th, 2024 at The Boca Raton Resort, draws hundreds of industry icons, supporters, and philanthropists from around the Country, with all proceeds benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
— Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group
The weekend festivities kick off Friday night at The Boca Raton, fresh off its multi-million dollar renovation, with an invitation only, “speakeasy” themed party, treating VIP guests to elegant stations, libations, and live entertainment. Saturday’s Gala Dinner and Auction, chaired by Frank Peña, President of Potamkin Automotive Group, boasts a “Great Gatsby” theme and will fill the Resort’s Main Ballroom with all the glitz and glamour of the roaring ‘20’s.
The pinnacle of the weekend is the presentation of the coveted “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award” during Saturday evening’s Gala. Past award recipients include H. Wayne Huizenga, founder of AutoNation; Rita and Rick Case of the Rick Case Automotive Group; NASCAR® racing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr and Jeff Gordon; Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors and a host of others. This year’s honorees include Automotive Dealers Ed Appleby, President of Coconut Creek Automotive and Clay King, King Motor Company of Ft. Lauderdale and Fountain Motor Company; IndyCar® Series Race Driver, Tony Kanaan; and in the debut “Race Car Team Owner Lifetime Achievement Award” category, the Gala Committee recognizes former Sabco Racing owner, Felix Sabates. Among his many credits, Sabates’ 37-year NASCAR® career included wins at the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400, as well as numerous other checkered flag finishes. Sabates is also a former owner of the Charlotte Checkers championship AHL hockey team and founding member of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.
In addition to the Awards presentation, Gala attendees will be treated to an elegant cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, and the chance to bid on exquisite auction items—including exotic vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences. Live entertainment will be provided by the fun and energetic “Vibe City” band. All proceeds from the event benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
About The Rick Case Automotive Group
Founded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia. Those dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth-focused organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 13 Broward County Club facilities serve 10,000 youth ages 6-18, weekly, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.
With a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 12th consecutive year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is recognized as a leading advocate for youth proving to be a “Legacy of Success, Built for the Future”. BGCBC is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Visit: www.bgcbc.org.
