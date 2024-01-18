VT RT 114 - Warrens Gore
UPDATE****
VT RT 114 in the area of 4088 is now open to one lane
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
In the area of 4088 VT Route 114 in Warrens Gore it will be shut down due to a motor vehicle accident .
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you
Christie Raymond