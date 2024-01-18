VT RT 114 - Warrens Gore

UPDATE​​​****

VT RT 114 in the area of 4088 is now open to one lane









*******************************************************************************************

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police St. Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

In the area of 4088 VT Route 114 in Warrens Gore it will be shut down due to a motor vehicle accident .

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









Thank you





Christie Raymond