Homekey Hits Milestone: 15,000 Homes Created Since Program Began

What You Need to Know: Since the start of Homekey, the state has rapidly transformed office spaces, hotels, and other unused buildings into housing, creating more than 15,000 housing units to serve over 163,000 people experiencing homelessness.

COSTA MESA — Today, at a Homekey property in Costa Mesa, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state has created 15,000 housing units as part of Homekey, an effort launched in 2019 to rapidly house individuals experiencing homelessness. Approximately 163,260 individuals will be assisted with housing throughout the course of this program.

“Homekey is a national model for rapidly creating affordable housing for Californians in need. In a few short years, this initiative has created more than 15,000 homes, to help over 163,000 people. Homekey demonstrates what is possible when people think outside the box and refuse to accept the status quo.” – Governor Gavin Newsom