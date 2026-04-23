Governor Newsom announces 38 new film projects – from animated features to big budget productions and independents – coming to the Golden State

California’s expansion of tax credit keeps delivering

Today’s awardees are the result of the Governor’s expansion of the Film & Television Tax Credit Program last year, which is bringing an undeniably positive impact on the production industry since it went into effect. In the first application window of the newly expanded program alone, applications jumped more than 400%. And since that time, the CFC has approved tax credits for 147 productions — a 53% increase compared to the same time period last year (July 2024 – April 2025). Together, these 147 projects represent $5.5 billion in total economic activity, 21,504 cast and crew jobs, and 5,928 filming days across California.

Further proving its ability to drive lasting economic impact as one of the country’s leading production incentives, today’s awards will support productions:

Employing 5,316 cast and crew, along with 20,845 background performers (measured in days worked)

Accounting for 1019 shooting days statewide, including 463 out-of-zone filming days in Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Mendocino, Nevada, San Francisco, San Diego, Marin, and Ventura counties, among others.

Delivering $554 million in qualified spending, including $373 million in qualified wages

“This round marks a truly exciting milestone for our program. For the first time, we’re welcoming animated feature films from powerhouses DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Studios and Disney Television Animation, alongside a strong slate of big budget features and independent productions, that bring fresh voices and original storytelling to the screen. With more than 45% of filming days taking place outside the traditional studio zone, we’re seeing the real-world economic impact of this program reach communities across the entire state. That’s what this program is about: creating good-paying jobs and supporting local businesses, while bolstering California’s creative economy in regions across the state.” – Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission.

Today’s awards reinforce California’s continued resurgence as a premier destination for film production, bringing large-scale projects back to capitalize on the state’s world-class crews, infrastructure, and creative talent. Expanded funding and program enhancements, including a higher effective tax credit rate, are driving this renewed momentum, encouraging productions to reinvest in the state’s workforce and production ecosystem.

Animation heavy hitters enter the program

Animated feature films were eligible for the first time in the program’s history, with today’s round awarding three inaugural projects from industry leaders — The Simpsons Movie 2 from 20th Century Studios, Phineas and Ferb from Disney Entertainment Television Animation, a part of Disney Branded Television, and a new feature from DreamWorks Animation. Collectively, these projects are anticipated to employ 484 cast and crew and deliver $144 million in qualified expenditures.

“We are incredibly grateful to be the first animated feature selected by the Film Commission to receive a tax credit in California,” said Randy Lake, Chief Operating Officer for DreamWorks Animation. “This credit will have a massive impact on our budgets, allowing DreamWorks to hire more local talent to complement our industry-leading animators and technologists.”

Big budget productions and indies continue to drive impact

Additional notable projects in this round – a combination of big budget and independent productions – include:

Black is Blue (Black is Blue LLC)

The Renewal (Artists Equity)

Self-Help (Gloria Sanchez Productions)

Tommy & Me (Mandalay Pictures, Intuition Productions, Free Association, Skydance Sports)

Untitled Paramount Crime Thriller (Paramount)