Welcome to California, Bed, Bath & Beyond!

Businesses like Bed, Bath & Beyond know that investing in California not only serves their customers’ best interests — it also serves the bottom line. It’s economic common sense.

California’s economy continues to dominate, making it the nation’s largest — and outpacing all states and every developed nation, according to a recent Bloomberg analysis. In 2025, California’s economy grew another 5% to reach a record $4.25 trillion. California outperformed every other state in the nation — continuing a 16-year growth streak, growing faster than the second-largest state, Texas, in 2025.

California creates substantially more businesses than other states, including Florida and Texas — leading to more jobs and opportunities for our workers. California is home to more than 4.3 million small businesses, representing 99.8 percent of all businesses in the state and employing 7.6 million people.

California’s population continues to increase and when it comes to economic leadership, California leads the nation as: