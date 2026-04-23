Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Michael Tilson Thomas

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony music director and renowned conductor, composer, and member of the California Hall of Fame:

“Michael Tilson Thomas redefined classical music for the modern era. A teacher at heart, he found new and innovative ways to make music accessible to the public – and, more than that, to make it exciting for everyday people. He took creative risks, championed new and often overlooked composers and pieces, and brought out the best in the musicians he worked with, the music itself, and his audiences.

“Michael said that he never unlearned the enchantments of childhood. He reminded us what that enchantment could feel like in our souls through his enthusiasm and deep understanding of music’s emotional power. Michael was bold, innovative, thoughtful, and generous. He represented the best of what California has to offer. He will be missed, but his work will forever play on.”