'ICT Leading City Seoul' to Host 'Seoul Smart Life Week' in October 7th to 9th at COEX This Year

On January 9th, at 1:40 PM local time, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited the La French Tech booth at CES 2024 to exchange opinions with the representative and discuss cooperation. On January 10th, at 10:00 AM local time at LVCC Central Hall, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited LG Electronics' booth. The mayor experienced LG’s latest future mobility concept, Alpha-able, while hearing explanations from the LG’s representative.

As part of Seoul's 3-Year Roadmap, the event's inaugural edition will showcase Seoul's AI technology leadership in welfare, tourism, safety, and more.