Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Bollard Lights for 2024

Best Solar LED Bollard Light Best Selectable Kelvin – Selectable Wattage LED Bollard Light Best Vandal Resistant LED Bollard Light Best Louvered LED Bollard Light Best Customizable LED Bollard Light – Best Marine Grade Finish LED Bollard Light

Explore the remarkable LED bollard lights for 2024, each carefully tailored to excel in a respective category. Reveal the selected options for the year.

Our LED bollard lights stand out as the best in their respective segments. Each light undergoes detailed design and precision manufacturing. Unique features and qualities set them apart in 2024.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their highly anticipated 2024 Best LED Bollard Lights featuring six tailored designs.

Solar bollard lights, requiring no wiring, offer easy installation. BOLA is a leading choice in the LED Bollard Light category, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with solar efficiency.

PYLI LED bollard lights provide adjustable wattage (10W, 20W, 30W) and color temperature (3K, 4K, 5K), allowing modification via a button. Positioned as a versatile and cost-effective option, PYLI prioritizes adaptability and commercial-grade quality.

RUGD, the bollard light with an 8-inch heavy-duty body and ultra-strong die-cast aluminum head, provides powerful illumination to enhance visibility in challenging situations.

VAND redefines LED bollard lights, featuring a durable die-cast aluminum head that eliminates the need for a polycarbonate lens. Resistant and versatile, it offers customizable Kelvin temperatures and wattages to meet specific location requirements.

ARCI, the bollard light with an EXTREME-LIFE rating, delivers adaptable lighting solutions with a robust marine-grade finish. It offers optional nanometer and Kelvin light, customizable color options, and height choices for versatile applications.

LUVO, designed with die-cast aluminum louvers and Type 316 stainless steel, LUVO boasts stunning aesthetics, durability, and an impressive EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 at 147,000 hours.

“In 2024, our LED bollard lights stand out as the best in their respective segments. Every bollard light undergoes detailed design and precision manufacturing to excel in specific areas. What sets them apart is their unique features and qualities, making them the best-in-class LED bollard lights of 2024,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

These bollard lights feature various customization options, including integrated solar panels for easy installation.

Operating at an impressive 140 lumens per watt, they offer flexibility in Kelvin (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) and wattage (10/20/30w). With an IP65-rated, vandal-resistant, and lens-free design, these lights prioritize durability and tamper resistance. Some models feature 360-degree louvered optics for even light distribution. Boasting extended life ratings (L70 @ 120,000 to 147,000 hours) and versatile design choices, these bollard lights set a new standard for outdoor lighting.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct high-performance lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports facilities. Featuring LED luminaires and custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications required. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit/emergency lights, high bay lights, high heat lights, no-UV lights, and vapor-tight lights for almost every application. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.