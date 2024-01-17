Submit Release
Improve How the City Spends $1B Each Year

The Procurement team works with every department across the City to ensure the success of their projects, by finding the best products and services at the best value. By joining the Procurement Department in the Finance Cabinet, you’ll have a direct impact on the experience of everyone who works with the City, and the people we serve.

Mayor Wu is committed to ensuring that our public dollars build wealth in our communities and close the racial wealth gap. We’re using every tool to tackle complex challenges, and using every dollar to make our city a place for everyone. 

Help us continuously improve our processes and leverage the $1B we spend each year as a tool to serve operational needs and policy goals.

We’re expanding our team and increasing our capacity to manage procurement and grantmaking. If you’re interested in See some of our available positions below!

