Shared Employee E-Cargo Bike Program

This past August, the New Mobility team at Boston Transportation kicked off a new pilot program featuring four new e-cargo bikes equipped with a number of accessories such as waterproof bags, cell phone handlebar holders and metal racks.

Take a look at some of the program’s highlights over the past few months:

This recent e-cargo bike initiative builds on the previous climate change efforts of Knox, an electric-assist cargo trike – a first of its kind for the City of Boston! The 2020 pilot was spearheaded by the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics and was tested as one of many tools to reduce municipal carbon emissions – a key goal of the Environment Department's Climate Action Plan update released in the fall of 2019.

Fast forward to 2024, these e-cargo bikes are one more tool the City of Boston can use to promote sustainable transportation modes among employees. The add-on accessories make these bikes a viable option over a car for transporting materials such as heavy stacks of flyers and various equipment.

Folks in the Boston Bike’s team regularly put the e-cargo bikes to use to carry tools they need when hosting bike repair events across different neighborhoods:

Since launching in August 2023, employees have ridden over 450 miles -- that's the distance from Boston's City Hall to Washington DC’s City Hall!

Supporting Go Boston 2030’s goal of encouraging low-emission modes of travel, these e-cargo bikes are available to any city employee for attending meetings across town, conducting site visits, or any other task related to their job.