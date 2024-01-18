Submit Release
Join the Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team

Press release from the Friends of the Dunes:

postcard frame for 'Help the friends of the dunes' with photo of people doing gwork on the dunes Join the Friends of the Dunes, Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team (DERT) and contribute to our 41-year restoration legacy. Add gloves, shovels, and brush axes to human hands and you have the strongest dune restoration tool around. You can make a difference in the ecosystem, one invasive plant removal at a time! Within months of initially removing invasive plants, DERT volunteers witness native plants re-sprouting on their own. No experience is necessary and snacks will be provided.

DERT meets twice a month:

  • Second Saturday of each month from 10 am to 1 pm – Please meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila.
  • Third Sunday of each month from 10 am to 1 pm – Please meet at the Ma-le’l Dunes North parking lot. From the parking lot we will be walking to the northern end of the Bureau of Land Management’s Ma-le’l Dunes South property for restoration.

group of people on a dune, white sky background

Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team [Photo by Max Tepper]

No need to reserve a spot, meet us at the specified locations a few minutes before 10 am. Camaraderie, tools, snacks, and beautiful scenery are provided. Visit friendsofthedunes.org to learn about upcoming events and other volunteer opportunities.
