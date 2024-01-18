Join the Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team

Press release from the Friends of the Dunes:

Join the Friends of the Dunes, Dune Ecosystem Restoration Team (DERT) and contribute to our 41-year restoration legacy. Add gloves, shovels, and brush axes to human hands and you have the strongest dune restoration tool around. You can make a difference in the ecosystem, one invasive plant removal at a time! Within months of initially removing invasive plants, DERT volunteers witness native plants re-sprouting on their own. No experience is necessary and snacks will be provided.

DERT meets twice a month:

Second Saturday of each month from 10 am to 1 pm – Please meet at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila.

Third Sunday of each month from 10 am to 1 pm – Please meet at the Ma-le’l Dunes North parking lot. From the parking lot we will be walking to the northern end of the Bureau of Land Management’s Ma-le’l Dunes South property for restoration.