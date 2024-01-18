Submit Release
Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Listen & Learn

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) and/or school interested in implementing Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS)?

PBIS is “an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health that creates safe, positive, equitable schools, where every student can feel valued, connected to the school community and supported by caring adults.” (Center on PBIS, 2024).

Maine PBIS offers a 3-year intensive training and coaching model to support districts and schools in implementing Tier 1 PBIS with fidelity. To learn more about Maine PBIS and the training model please join the Listen and Learn Session and explore the resources below.

PBIS Listen and Learn Session
February 1, 2024, 1-2 PM
APPLY BY MARCH 8, 2024

For questions, reach out you the PBIS team at PBIS@maine.edu.

