Thursday, January 18
As opioids devastate tribes in Washington state, tribal leaders push for added funding
Tribal leaders in Washington state are urging lawmakers there to pass a bill that would send millions of dollars in funding to tribal nations to help them stem a dramatic rise in opioid overdose deaths. The money would be critical in helping to fight the crisis, said Tony Hillaire, chairman of Lummi Nation in northwest Washington and one of four tribal leaders to testify Monday in support of the bill. The proposed measure would guarantee $7.75 million or 20% of the funds deposited into an opioid settlement account during the previous fiscal year — whichever is greater — go to tribes annually to respond to the opioid crisis. Continue reading at KNKX. (Lindsey Wasson)
How Seattle police failed to get kids lawyers, despite new law
Seattle police failed to comply with a new law requiring them to connect kids to lawyers about 96% of the time between early 2021 and late 2022, a recent audit found. Supporters of the new law say children are less likely than adults to understand their constitutional right to remain silent and more prone to make false confessions or incriminating statements under pressure. The audit, released in late December by Seattle’s independent Office of Inspector General, found that many Seattle officers weren’t well trained on the new law and didn’t understand all the situations where it applies. Continue reading at Axios. (Allie Carl)
After 2 fires at dog daycare businesses, proposed bill aims to increase pet safety at kennels
Washington state lawmakers have proposed a bill that aims to increase safety at dog daycare and boarding facilities after both of Seattle’s Dog Resort locations caught fire in the span of just nine months. Nearly a year ago on Feb. 1, 2023, a fire tore through The Dog Resort in Lake City where more than 100 dogs escaped and all survived. It was shocking for State Rep. Darya Farivar, who started looking into the issue after the first fire.”I found very quickly that there is next to nothing in law about this,” said Farivar, a Democrat who represents Washington’s 46th Legislative District. “We don’t have animal shelters defined, we don’t have boarding facilities or kennels defined. There’s really nothing.” Continue reading at King 5.
Aberdeen Daily World
Grays Harbor County creates administrator position
SBRFA opening training center to public in open house
Axios
How Seattle police failed to get kids lawyers, despite new law
Capital Press
THE VOICE: Alex McGregor speaks out for Northwest farmers
Washington senators hear how cap-and-trade tops off pump prices (Nguyen)
Bill proposes to let Washington landowners euthanize suffering elk
Washington bill calls for review of whether turbines obstruct firefighting
Columbian
WA lawmakers may end open carry in parks, require a permit to buy a gun (Valdez)
Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez visits students at Fort Vancouver High School
WA Rep. Newhouse fights to withhold congressional support for breaching 4 Snake dams
Everett Herald
Gov. Inslee stops by to visit the electrifying Port of Everett
Everett City Council opts for pickleball plans over cinema at Riverfront
Landslide bill, sparked by Highway 530 slide, set for renewal in Congress
Comment: Supreme Court may soon allow arrests for homelessness
The Inlander
Washington schools to get lifesaving overdose reversal kits
News Tribune
88-unit South Tacoma homeless shelter Aspen Court closes, falling short of city goals
More people experienced homelessness in Pierce County last year. Will 2024 be better?
You’ll need a reservation to enter Mount Rainier National Park at peak times this summer
In wake of Ellis case, changes are coming to Tacoma police contract. Here’s what we know
Opinion: I watched a polluting smelter turn into a vibrant development. Don’t lose perspective
Puget Sound Business Journal
Seattle earns dubious distinction in construction cost ranking
Corporate titans are slashing jobs, but 2024 brings a new wrinkle
Backlash is growing against DEI programs. Are companies backing down ?
Seattle Times
Proposed WA law may make it easier to pass school bonds (Stonier, Santos)
Lunar New Year could become a recognized holiday in WA (Thai)
Travel insurer to pay $1.5M in mental health discrimination case
WA districts facing steep enrollment declines consider closing schools
King County cities’ approach to homelessness in Supreme Court’s hands
WA suit to block Kroger-Albertsons merger gets cheers, raised eyebrows
Island County pays $2.75 million to former Navy chief shot after standoff
Editorial: A formula that pays off to keep WA’s youth housed
Opinion: Affordable Connectivity Program is more than broadband; it’s a lifeline
Skagit Valley Herald
Winter storm causes problems in Skagit County
Spokesman Review
WA congressman fights to withhold support for breaching 4 Snake River dams
Legislature pushes for mandatory genocide and Holocaust education in Washington public schools (Salomon)
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Official confirms Washington State Penitentiary inmate death
WA legislative committees hear bills that would update library district dissolution statute
Washington Post
White House urges schools to address absenteeism amid troubling data
U.S. unveils plan to limit overdraft fees amid banking industry opposition
WA State Standard
Strip club workplace standards debate revived in WA Legislature (Jinkins)
WA Senate wants LGBTQ+ history and perspectives taught in public schools (Liias, Pedersen)
Mount Rainier National Park to require reservations at popular entrances this summer
Wenatchee World
East Wenatchee approves $1.5 million Grant Road overlay project
Wenatchee buys final 19.78 acres at half price for Foothills Regional Recreation Area Project
Washington cherry industry saw ‘excellent quality cherries,’ so why was the harvest a ‘disaster’?
Yakima Herald-Republic
New program to offer free testing, bottled water and filter systems in Lower Yakima Valley
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Cascade foothills could see period of ‘significant’ freezing rain Thursday
After 2 fires at dog daycare businesses, proposed bill aims to increase pet safety at kennels (Farivar)
DUI drivers could be required to pay restitution to kids of people they kill or disable under new bill (Lovick)
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Driver says ‘people go unprepared’ as I-90 sees 3 shutdowns from crashes
State bill that would allow flexible work schedule for police officers passes senate (Lovick)
Officers acquitted in Manny Ellis trail to receive $500,000 for voluntary resignation
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
2 flu-related deaths in Thurston County raise Washington’s total to 31 this season
Washington House bill seeks to guarantee student-athlete scholarships, compensation (Berg)
Group of Tacoma residents decry $500k resignation deals for acquitted police officers
KNKX Public Radio
As opioids devastate tribes in Washington state, tribal leaders push for added funding (Kauffman)
KUOW Public Radio
Should rules around gift cards be relaxed in Washington state, or is that a recipe for fraud? (Trudeau)
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane Salvation Army helps homeless amid extreme cold and snowstorm
Q13 TV (FOX)
Rep. Liz Berry’s main purpose is to pass gun laws during her fourth year in the legislature (Berry)
Crosscut
Five new maps proposed for Central Washington redistricting (Torres)
West Seattle Blog
Washington State Ferries could use more boats, more staff, more money, officials tell winter community meeting’s first session