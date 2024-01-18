Thursday, January 18

As opioids devastate tribes in Washington state, tribal leaders push for added funding

Tribal leaders in Washington state are urging lawmakers there to pass a bill that would send millions of dollars in funding to tribal nations to help them stem a dramatic rise in opioid overdose deaths. The money would be critical in helping to fight the crisis, said Tony Hillaire, chairman of Lummi Nation in northwest Washington and one of four tribal leaders to testify Monday in support of the bill. The proposed measure would guarantee $7.75 million or 20% of the funds deposited into an opioid settlement account during the previous fiscal year — whichever is greater — go to tribes annually to respond to the opioid crisis. Continue reading at KNKX. (Lindsey Wasson)

How Seattle police failed to get kids lawyers, despite new law

Seattle police failed to comply with a new law requiring them to connect kids to lawyers about 96% of the time between early 2021 and late 2022, a recent audit found. Supporters of the new law say children are less likely than adults to understand their constitutional right to remain silent and more prone to make false confessions or incriminating statements under pressure. The audit, released in late December by Seattle’s independent Office of Inspector General, found that many Seattle officers weren’t well trained on the new law and didn’t understand all the situations where it applies. Continue reading at Axios. (Allie Carl)

After 2 fires at dog daycare businesses, proposed bill aims to increase pet safety at kennels

Washington state lawmakers have proposed a bill that aims to increase safety at dog daycare and boarding facilities after both of Seattle’s Dog Resort locations caught fire in the span of just nine months. Nearly a year ago on Feb. 1, 2023, a fire tore through The Dog Resort in Lake City where more than 100 dogs escaped and all survived. It was shocking for State Rep. Darya Farivar, who started looking into the issue after the first fire.”I found very quickly that there is next to nothing in law about this,” said Farivar, a Democrat who represents Washington’s 46th Legislative District. “We don’t have animal shelters defined, we don’t have boarding facilities or kennels defined. There’s really nothing.” Continue reading at King 5.

