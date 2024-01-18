Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2024 State of the State Address

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2024 State of the State Address at the State House on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website at scetv.org.

WHO: Gov. McMaster 

WHAT: 2024 State of the State Address 

WHEN: Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

Window opens at 18:30.

Txp: K10 Ch: A18 

Uplink Frequency: 14191.00 H 

Downlink Frequency: 11891.00 V 

Bandwidth: 18.00 FEC: 3/4 

Data Rate: 18.295 

Symbol Rate: 13.235 Roll Of: MPEG: MPEG-2 Modulation: DVB-S Modulaton Std: QPSK Pilot On: 

No Chroma Format: 4:2:0 

Video Format: 1080i 60Hz Encryption Type: Encryption Code

