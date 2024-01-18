Governor Henry McMaster to Deliver 2024 State of the State Address
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2024 State of the State Address at the State House on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 PM. The governor's speech will be streamed live on SCETV's website at scetv.org.
WHO: Gov. McMaster
WHAT: 2024 State of the State Address
WHEN: Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 PM
WHERE: South Carolina State House, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: SCETV will provide pool coverage, which can be accessed via satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:
Window opens at 18:30.
Txp: K10 Ch: A18
Uplink Frequency: 14191.00 H
Downlink Frequency: 11891.00 V
Bandwidth: 18.00 FEC: 3/4
Data Rate: 18.295
Symbol Rate: 13.235 Roll Of: MPEG: MPEG-2 Modulation: DVB-S Modulaton Std: QPSK Pilot On:
No Chroma Format: 4:2:0
Video Format: 1080i 60Hz Encryption Type: Encryption Code