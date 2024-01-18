WYDOT reminds communities to avoid pushing snow into state highways

SHERIDAN, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is issuing a reminder that it is a violation of state law to push snow on state roadways.

WYDOT has received many reports this month across northeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes of state highways.

State statute 35-10-401 (b) stipulates whoever, in any manner, wrongfully obstructs any public highway, or injures any bridge, culvert, or embankment, or injures any material used in the construction of any such road, shall be fined in any sum not more than one hundred dollars ($100.00), to which may be added imprisonment in the county jail not more than three (3) months.

Piling or depositing snow in WYDOT’s rights-of-way not only reduces line of sight visibility, but also creates other hazards such as drifting, and potential road obstructions. In addition to drifting, large piles of snow adjacent to the roadway can melt and contribute to areas of unexpected slick spots, creating hazards on otherwise dry roadways.

The accumulated snow build up also can cause damages to signs, signposts, guardrails, and permitted utilities, as well as the fencing along the highway. It can also create blowing snow drifts and visibility issues for drivers that add to hazardous road conditions. However, the most dangerous hazard is directly related to traffic

While finding appropriate solutions to snow removal can be a challenge, be sure to remove snow responsibly, not to create additional hazards to the traveling public.